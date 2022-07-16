Dr. Yvonne Rosado, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Rosado, DDS
Overview
Dr. Yvonne Rosado, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hilliard, OH. They specialize in Dentistry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University, College Of Dentistry.
Dr. Rosado works at
Locations
-
1
Clarkson Eyecare6044 Parkmeadow Ln Ste A, Hilliard, OH 43026 Directions (844) 206-7892Monday12:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosado?
Great dental experience both for regular exams and also when urgent care was needed. Professional and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Yvonne Rosado, DDS
- Dentistry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023161502
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University, College Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosado accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosado works at
Dr. Rosado speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.