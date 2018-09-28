Dr. Yvonne Saenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yvonne Saenger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yvonne Saenger, MD
Dr. Yvonne Saenger, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Saenger works at
Dr. Saenger's Office Locations
CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave Fl 9, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-5098
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saenger?
Dr Saenger is an excellent oncologist with a focus on immunotherapy. Very caring and detail oriented!
About Dr. Yvonne Saenger, MD
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1235363664
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saenger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saenger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saenger works at
Dr. Saenger speaks French and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Saenger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saenger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.