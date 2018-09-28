Overview of Dr. Yvonne Saenger, MD

Dr. Yvonne Saenger, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Saenger works at Antonio Tito Fojo MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.