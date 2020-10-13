Overview

Dr. Yvonne Saunders, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Augusta, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Nmc Health.



Dr. Saunders works at Augusta Family Practice in Augusta, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.