Dr. Yvonne Stephenson, MD
Overview of Dr. Yvonne Stephenson, MD
Dr. Yvonne Stephenson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Stephenson's Office Locations
Yms PC5370 S 84th St Ste A, Omaha, NE 68127 Directions (402) 390-0555
Va Hospital4101 Woolworth Ave, Omaha, NE 68105 Directions (402) 346-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Methodist Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommended Dr Stephenson to anyone I meet. She has cared for my family and myself, and many friends in excess of 20 years.
About Dr. Yvonne Stephenson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497849475
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
Dr. Stephenson speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephenson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephenson.
