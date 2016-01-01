Overview of Dr. Yvonne Umezurike, DPM

Dr. Yvonne Umezurike, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD.



Dr. Umezurike works at Umezurike Podiatry in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.