Dr. Zachariah Zachariah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zachariah Zachariah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
UHealth at Fort Lauderdale4800 NE 20th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 772-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had been searching for a good cardiologist for some time and could not be happier to have found Dr. Zachariah. He is so kind and thorough with his questions that I truly feel I am receiving great care. His staff is very friendly and efficient which I greatly appreciate. I have found a doctor and team that make me feel safe which is just so incredibly important when it comes to one’s health and especially heart health. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Zachariah Zachariah, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275511289
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
