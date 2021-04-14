See All Radiation Oncologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Zabihullah Wardak, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zabihullah Wardak, MD

Dr. Zabihullah Wardak, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Suny Health Science Center at Syracuse.

Dr. Wardak works at Univ Texas Radiation Oncology in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wardak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospital Radiation Oncology Clinic
    5801 Forest Park Rd Fl 2, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-8525
  2. 2
    Ut Southwestern Medical Center
    2280 INWOOD RD, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-8525
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Brain Metastasis
Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Brain Metastasis
Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Zabihullah Wardak, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    12 years of experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1700177144
    • 1700177144
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ut Southwestern Medical Center, Radiation Oncology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center, Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Health Science Center at Syracuse
    Medical Education
    Radiation Oncology
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wardak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wardak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wardak works at Univ Texas Radiation Oncology in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wardak’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wardak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wardak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wardak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wardak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

