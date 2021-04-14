Dr. Wardak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zabihullah Wardak, MD
Overview of Dr. Zabihullah Wardak, MD
Dr. Zabihullah Wardak, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Suny Health Science Center at Syracuse.
Dr. Wardak's Office Locations
University Hospital Radiation Oncology Clinic5801 Forest Park Rd Fl 2, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-8525
Ut Southwestern Medical Center2280 INWOOD RD, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-8525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wardak is an amazing doctor. He has been treating my brain cancer for the last 4 years. He relates to me at my level. As a scientist, I like seeing the lesions and understanding the process and treatment details. He is very meticulous and excellent with technology. He is extremely caring as well. Sometimes he will pick up the phone and call me just to help me with my concerns and doubts. He even suggested alternative radiation therapies that UTSW didn't offer (i.e. proton therapy). In sum, I really trust him and feel like he cares.
About Dr. Zabihullah Wardak, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Medical Center, Radiation Oncology
- Loma Linda University Medical Center, Surgery
- Suny Health Science Center at Syracuse
- Radiation Oncology
