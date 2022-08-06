Dr. Zac Ravage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zac Ravage, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zac Ravage, MD
Dr. Zac Ravage, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Ravage works at
Dr. Ravage's Office Locations
-
1
Rush Professional Office Bldg1725 W Harrison St Ste 915, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-2117
-
2
Skokie Office4711 Golf Rd Ste 102, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 677-1340
-
3
Libertyville Office1800 Hollister Dr Ste 207, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 367-6911Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ravage?
On time and very efficient and kind !
About Dr. Zac Ravage, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hebrew
- 1992871248
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Cntr - Depart of Ophthalmology/Illinois Retina Associates
- Sackler School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravage accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravage works at
Dr. Ravage has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ravage speaks Hebrew.
262 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.