Overview of Dr. Zac Ravage, MD

Dr. Zac Ravage, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Ravage works at Illinois Retina Associates in Chicago, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL and Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.