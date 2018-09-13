Dr. Zach Barnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zach Barnes, MD
Dr. Zach Barnes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Owensboro Health Plastic Surgery and Dermatology2915 New Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 688-3700
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1992951412
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- Scott-White/Tex A&M
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.