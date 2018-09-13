Overview of Dr. Zach Barnes, MD

Dr. Zach Barnes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Barnes works at Owensboro Health Plastic Surgery and Dermatology in Owensboro, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.