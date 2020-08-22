Dr. Zach Beresford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beresford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zach Beresford, MD
Dr. Zach Beresford, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Duluth and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Essentia Health-Duluth (Miller-Dwan Building)502 E 2nd St, Duluth, MN 55805 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 Directions
Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I liked this doctor! Had him for a cervical injection. He was chill, nice, and made the procedure comfortable. Thumbs up!
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1922282458
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Duluth
- Essentia Health-Virginia
