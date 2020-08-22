Overview of Dr. Zach Beresford, MD

Dr. Zach Beresford, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Duluth and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Beresford works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Superior, WI and Virginia, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.