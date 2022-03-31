Dr. Zach Foster, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zach Foster, DDS
Overview
Dr. Zach Foster, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in White House, TN.
Dr. Foster works at
Locations
-
1
White House Family Dental Care301 White House Xing Ste B, White House, TN 37188 Directions (615) 709-0997Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foster?
Catherine was awesome. She was very attentive and very informative. Everyone did a nice job.
About Dr. Zach Foster, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1063824456
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Foster using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.