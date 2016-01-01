Dr. Zachary Vallandingham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vallandingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Vallandingham, DO
Overview of Dr. Zachary Vallandingham, DO
Dr. Zachary Vallandingham, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Akron, OH.
Dr. Vallandingham works at
Dr. Vallandingham's Office Locations
-
1
Summa Health Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Akron1 Park West Blvd, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 835-5533
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vallandingham?
About Dr. Zachary Vallandingham, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1225490501
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vallandingham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vallandingham accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vallandingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vallandingham works at
Dr. Vallandingham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vallandingham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vallandingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vallandingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.