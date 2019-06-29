Dr. Zacharia Reagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zacharia Reagle, MD
Overview of Dr. Zacharia Reagle, MD
Dr. Zacharia Reagle, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCSF
Dr. Reagle works at
Dr. Reagle's Office Locations
Perinatal, Obstetrics and Gynecology Health Center116 S Palisade Dr Ste 104, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 739-3957
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Reagle is a very caring doctor. I have been under his care for 3 years and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Zacharia Reagle, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1447489893
Education & Certifications
- UCSF
- UCSF
- U C S F Medical Center
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reagle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reagle accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reagle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reagle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reagle, there are benefits to both methods.