Dr. Zachariah George, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (77)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zachariah George, MD

Dr. Zachariah George, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Commack, NY. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.

Dr. George works at Neurological Surgery PC in Commack, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. George's Office Locations

    Commack
    353 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 303, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 864-3900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Neurological Surgery PC
    500 Montauk Hwy Ste K, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 983-8400
    1 5th Ave # 1136, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-5708

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Herniated Disc

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 11, 2023
    After years of consults and searching for a doctor that I trusted… Dr George was who I decided to go with and it was the best decision! I had two fusions in 2021 and am now pain free (finally) and doing great. My husband is now using him to correct the slipped discs in his back. From the secretaries to his PA to Dr George they are the best. So knowledgeable, trustworthy, and the best bed side manner! I Highly recommend Dr George!
    — Jan 11, 2023
    About Dr. Zachariah George, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679733711
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Upstate Med Univ
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

