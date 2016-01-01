See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Zachariah Pranckun, DO

Pediatric Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Zachariah Pranckun, DO is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Pranckun works at Dept of Psychiatry & Human Behavior in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Psychiatry & Human Behavior
    33 S 9th St Ste 210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
ADHD and-or ADD

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Zachariah Pranckun, DO

    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1326306267
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    • Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachariah Pranckun, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pranckun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pranckun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pranckun works at Dept of Psychiatry & Human Behavior in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Pranckun’s profile.

    Dr. Pranckun has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pranckun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pranckun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pranckun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

