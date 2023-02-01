Dr. Zachary Abbott, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Abbott, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zachary Abbott, DO
Dr. Zachary Abbott, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Olympia, WA. They completed their fellowship with U Colo Sch Med
Dr. Abbott works at
Dr. Abbott's Office Locations
Olympia Orthopaedic Associates3901 Capital Mall Dr Sw, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 786-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Happy with my first visit with Dr. Abbott.
About Dr. Zachary Abbott, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Sch Med
- U Michigan
- Memorial Hospital
- Pain Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbott works at
Dr. Abbott has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.