Dr. Zachary Aburahma, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zachary Aburahma, DO
Dr. Zachary Aburahma, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV.
Dr. Aburahma works at
Dr. Aburahma's Office Locations
-
1
Wvu Physicians of Charleston3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-8199
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zachary Aburahma, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1952711053
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aburahma accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aburahma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aburahma works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aburahma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aburahma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.