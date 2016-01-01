See All Vascular Surgeons in Charleston, WV
Dr. Zachary Aburahma, DO

Vascular Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Charleston, WV
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zachary Aburahma, DO

Dr. Zachary Aburahma, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. 

Dr. Aburahma works at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Aburahma's Office Locations

    Wvu Physicians of Charleston
    3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 (304) 388-8199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  CAMC General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana

    About Dr. Zachary Aburahma, DO

    Specialties
    Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1952711053
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    Vascular Surgery
