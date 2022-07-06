See All Podiatrists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Zachary Anderson, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Salt Lake City, UT
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Zachary Anderson, DPM

Dr. Zachary Anderson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Anderson works at Salt Lake Orthopaedic Surgery in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Salt Lake Orthopaedic Clinic
    1160 E 3900 S Ste 5000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 262-8486
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Belmont W. Anderson Dpm Ltd.
    1416 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 878-1400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 06, 2022
    Excellent Dr. From a 70 year native in excellent health Dr. & staff compassionate knowledgeable DR. for Las Vegas from one who knows a lot of Dr. I Las Vegas!!!!!!
    Randy D'Anna — Jul 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Zachary Anderson, DPM
    About Dr. Zachary Anderson, DPM

    Podiatry
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    8 years of experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1720464787
    • 1720464787
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Anderson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Anderson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

