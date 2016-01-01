See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Salisbury, MD
Dr. Zachary Baker, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
Salisbury, MD
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Zachary Baker, MD

Dr. Zachary Baker, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.

Dr. Baker works at Peninsula Regional Med Center in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baker's Office Locations

    Penninsula Regional CV Surgica
    100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 (410) 546-1353
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Atlantic General Hospital
  • Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)

Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Surgery
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Gallstones
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Mitral Valve Disease
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Partial Lung Collapse
Pericardial Disease
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Puncture Aspiration
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Thoracentesis
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Abdominal Pain
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Atrial Septal Defect
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Breast Cancer
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Coarctation of the Aorta
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Artery Dissection
Crohn's Disease
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Duodenal Polypectomy
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Fistula
Esophagomyotomy
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gastrectomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Heart Defect Repair
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Lobectomy, Open
Lung Abscess
Lung Removal, Open
Maze Procedure
Mediastinal Tumors
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mitral Valve Surgery
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Thymectomy
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Pyloromyotomy
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Rib Fracture
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Septal Defect
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy
Thymomas
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Nodule
Tracheal Surgery
Tricuspid Valve Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health
    Humana

    About Dr. Zachary Baker, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    English
    1235364951
    Education & Certifications

    AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baker works at Peninsula Regional Med Center in Salisbury, MD. View the full address on Dr. Baker’s profile.

    Dr. Baker has seen patients for Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Baker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

