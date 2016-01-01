Overview of Dr. Zachary Baker, MD

Dr. Zachary Baker, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Baker works at Peninsula Regional Med Center in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.