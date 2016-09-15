Overview of Dr. Zachary Baldwin, MD

Dr. Zachary Baldwin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Baldwin works at University of Mississippi Division of Vascular Surgery in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.