See All Vascular Surgeons in Jackson, MS
Dr. Zachary Baldwin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Zachary Baldwin, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Jackson, MS
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Zachary Baldwin, MD

Dr. Zachary Baldwin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Baldwin works at University of Mississippi Division of Vascular Surgery in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Baldwin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Mississippi Health Care
    2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 984-2680
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    St. Dominic CV Surgery Associates
    971 Lakeland Dr Ste 1250, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 200-2990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Baldwin?

    Sep 15, 2016
    He has improved my circulation in my legs. Very caring and the best doctor I go to. And I see plenty of them. Lol.for real. I see 5 different specialist.
    Steve in Jackson ms — Sep 15, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zachary Baldwin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Zachary Baldwin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Baldwin to family and friends

    Dr. Baldwin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Baldwin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Zachary Baldwin, MD.

    About Dr. Zachary Baldwin, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487778239
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Baldwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baldwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baldwin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baldwin works at University of Mississippi Division of Vascular Surgery in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Baldwin’s profile.

    Dr. Baldwin has seen patients for Aneurysm, Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baldwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baldwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baldwin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baldwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baldwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Zachary Baldwin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.