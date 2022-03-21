Dr. Zachary Berbos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berbos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Berbos, MD
Overview of Dr. Zachary Berbos, MD
Dr. Zachary Berbos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Berbos works at
Dr. Berbos' Office Locations
-
1
Chandler855 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (602) 483-4751Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mesa - Baseline8435 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (602) 900-9349
-
3
Office8763 E Bell Rd Ste 106, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 598-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Admar
- Advantra
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthStar
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- March Vision Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Nationwide
- Opticare
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Pyramid Life
- Spectera
- Starmark
- Superior Vision
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berbos?
I was referred to Dr. Berbos to close/fix wound on my upper right eyelid. I found him to be pleasant, knowledgeable, and awesome at explaining the details - he even will draw pics. I am 9 days Post Op and each day my eye is improving and I beginning to see the results & he did a pretty good job! Thank you!!
About Dr. Zachary Berbos, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1497996433
Education & Certifications
- Center for Facial Appearances: Richard Anderson, MD; John McCann, MD
- University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- University of Mn Med Sch
- University of Southern CA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berbos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berbos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berbos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berbos works at
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Berbos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berbos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berbos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berbos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.