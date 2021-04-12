Overview of Dr. Zachary Cavins, DPM

Dr. Zachary Cavins, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Deland, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Cavins works at AdventHealth Medical Group Foot and Ankle Surgery at DeLand in Deland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.