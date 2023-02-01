Dr. Coller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zachary Coller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zachary Coller, MD
Dr. Zachary Coller, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mt Juliet, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Coller works at
Dr. Coller's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Mt. Juliet108 Providence Trl, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 515-9111
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Lenox Village6130 NOLENSVILLE PIKE, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 284-1450Thursday1:15pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I frequently feel as though I am interrupting something else the doctor is dealing with. He seems to ask pertinent question, but doesn't really seem interested in the answers. Adding anything comments to the visit is discouraged by a sharp comment that its not part of his exam. How could he possibly know that if he hasn't listened to the comment. Knowledgable but does seem irritated a lot.
About Dr. Zachary Coller, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1548281124
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
