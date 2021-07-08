Dr. Corr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zachary Corr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zachary Corr, MD
Dr. Zachary Corr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Dr. Corr's Office Locations
Urology Group PC6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 300, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 767-8158
Baptist East Location2996 Kate Bond Rd Ste 211, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 767-8158Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Corr has an excellent bedside manner, he listens to your concerns, and his skill as a surgeon resulted in an excellent outcome for me.
About Dr. Zachary Corr, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1700101441
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corr has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Corr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.