Dr. Zachary Corr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Corr works at The Urology Group, P.C. in Memphis, TN with other offices in Bartlett, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.