Dr. Zachary Ehrmantrout, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.8 (1144)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Zachary Ehrmantrout, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Lacey, WA. 

Dr. Ehrmantrout works at Hawks Prairie Orthodontics in Lacey, WA with other offices in Olympia, WA and Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hawks Prairie Orthodontics
    8685 Martin Way E Ste 101, Lacey, WA 98516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 450-2854
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Hawks Prairie Orthodontics
    405 Cooper Point Rd NW # 104, Olympia, WA 98502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 450-2845
  3. 3
    Cascade Orthodontics
    1109 S 348th St Ste B, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 442-2507

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bite Adjustment
Cosmetic Procedure
Crooked Teeth
Bite Adjustment
Cosmetic Procedure
Crooked Teeth

Treatment frequency



Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1145 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1145)
    5 Star
    (1010)
    4 Star
    (97)
    3 Star
    (13)
    2 Star
    (11)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jan 28, 2016
    He is very caring, warm and passionate about his work. Go see him. You will be pleased.
    Yen in Olympia, WA — Jan 28, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zachary Ehrmantrout, DDS
    About Dr. Zachary Ehrmantrout, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578610788
