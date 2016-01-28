Dr. Zachary Ehrmantrout, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehrmantrout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Ehrmantrout, DDS
Overview
Dr. Zachary Ehrmantrout, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Lacey, WA.
Dr. Ehrmantrout works at
Locations
Hawks Prairie Orthodontics8685 Martin Way E Ste 101, Lacey, WA 98516 Directions (360) 450-2854MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hawks Prairie Orthodontics405 Cooper Point Rd NW # 104, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 450-2845
Cascade Orthodontics1109 S 348th St Ste B, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 442-2507
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
He is very caring, warm and passionate about his work. Go see him. You will be pleased.
About Dr. Zachary Ehrmantrout, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ehrmantrout has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehrmantrout accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehrmantrout works at
1145 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehrmantrout. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehrmantrout.
