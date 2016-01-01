See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Zachary Elkin, MD

Ophthalmology
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zachary Elkin, MD

Dr. Zachary Elkin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Elkin works at Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab in New York, NY with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Nerve Sheath Tumors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elkin's Office Locations

    Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab
    222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-2573
    Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 590-4591
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Lazy Eye
Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Zachary Elkin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720320344
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Elkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elkin has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Nerve Sheath Tumors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

