Dr. Zachary Farley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Farley, DPM
Overview of Dr. Zachary Farley, DPM
Dr. Zachary Farley, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Braselton, GA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Dr. Farley works at
Dr. Farley's Office Locations
-
1
Foot & Ankle Specialists of Northeast Georgia LLC1515 River Pl Ste 390, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (678) 619-1270Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farley?
My mother had not been able to wear shoes for over a year. Thanks to Dr Farley and his staff we are shoe shopping. She is so happy.
About Dr. Zachary Farley, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1114331436
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- University of Florida SHANDS Jacksonville|University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farley works at
Dr. Farley has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Farley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.