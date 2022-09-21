See All Podiatric Surgeons in Braselton, GA
Dr. Zachary Farley, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (46)
Map Pin Small Braselton, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Zachary Farley, DPM

Dr. Zachary Farley, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Braselton, GA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Piedmont Walton Hospital.

Dr. Farley works at Foot & Ankle Specialists Of Northeast Georgia in Braselton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Farley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Specialists of Northeast Georgia LLC
    1515 River Pl Ste 390, Braselton, GA 30517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 619-1270
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth
  • Piedmont Walton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Non-Healing Diabetic Foot Ulcer Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Luke MacDowell — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Zachary Farley, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114331436
    Education & Certifications

    • Florida Hospital East Orlando
    Internship
    • University of Florida SHANDS Jacksonville|University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Farley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farley works at Foot & Ankle Specialists Of Northeast Georgia in Braselton, GA. View the full address on Dr. Farley’s profile.

    Dr. Farley has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Farley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

