Dr. Zachary Fellows, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zachary Fellows, MD
Dr. Zachary Fellows, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Fellows works at
Dr. Fellows' Office Locations
Northern California Arthrts Ctr120 La Casa Via Ste 204, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 210-1050Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Scripps Green Hospital10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (619) 260-7002
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fellows is very knowledgeable and takes his time to explain treatment options and your condition. His bedside manner is excellent. I walked out of his office feeling reassured. I highly recommend his services!
About Dr. Zachary Fellows, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1154733152
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- Scripps Green Hospital - La Jolla
- Scripps Green Hospital - La Jolla
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fellows has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fellows accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fellows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fellows. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fellows.
