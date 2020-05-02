Dr. Zachary Filip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Filip, MD
Dr. Zachary Filip, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona.
Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery27345 Jefferson Ave, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 699-9201
Dr. Filip is an excellent surgeon and extremely precise yet very friendly and puts you right at ease. And he is very genuine.
- University of Arizona
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Filip has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Filip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Filip. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filip.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.