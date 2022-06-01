Dr. Zachary Fredman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fredman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Fredman, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Fredman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, MN. MD and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Locations
Lone Peak Family Health74 E Kimballs Ln Ste 260, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 264-5908
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
"I was dreading my appointment with a new MD after my previous doctor retired. However I was pleasantly surprised and so happy that Dr. Fredman came in. He was young and I asked if he was twelve. He was so attentive, and easy to talk to, had a great sense of humor and very thorough. I would easily recommend him to my friends....which I already have!"
About Dr. Zachary Fredman, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1275066086
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah Family Medicine
- University of Utah Family Medicine Residency, Salt Lake City, UT.Family Medicine Residency Graduate Degree
- University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, MN. MD
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fredman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fredman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fredman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fredman.
