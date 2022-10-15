Dr. Zachary Freestone, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freestone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Freestone, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zachary Freestone, DO
Dr. Zachary Freestone, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in American Fork, UT. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Freestone works at
Dr. Freestone's Office Locations
-
1
Revere Health1175 E 50 S Ste 161, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (435) 264-5839
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freestone?
Good visit with Dr Freestone! Things are looking good. Appreciate his staff as well. All very kind and considerate.
About Dr. Zachary Freestone, DO
- Nephrology
- English
- 1790070449
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freestone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freestone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freestone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freestone works at
Dr. Freestone has seen patients for Acidosis, Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freestone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Freestone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freestone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freestone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freestone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.