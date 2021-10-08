See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Zachary Gordon, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.8 (50)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zachary Gordon, MD

Dr. Zachary Gordon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.

Dr. Gordon works at University Hospital Health System in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH, Westlake, OH, Medina, OH and South Euclid, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gordon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospital Health System
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-7200
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Risman Pavillion/UH Ahuja Medical Center
    3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-7200
  3. 3
    University Hospitals - Westlake Health Center
    960 Clague Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-7200
  4. 4
    University Hospitals - Medina Health Center
    4001 Carrick Dr, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-7200
  5. 5
    University Suburban Health Center
    1611 S Green Rd, South Euclid, OH 44121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UH Geauga Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Oct 08, 2021
    Dr. Gordon is a miracle worker! I couldn't walk and was about to think about going to a wheelchair. I said no I'm too young! He had done surgery on me 2 yrs prior to fuse 2 through 4 and remove a cyst pressing on my spine. It got rid of the pain and numbness but I couldn't stand up straight because L1 wanted to go back to the old position. I said let's wait and try other things. 2 yrs later I got a second opinion and the Dr. said the surgery was excellent. That doctor said I shouldn't have surgery but pain management. I don't like to take drugs. I think you should solve the problem not mask with drugs. Thank you Dr. Gordon
    Debbie — Oct 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Zachary Gordon, MD
    About Dr. Zachary Gordon, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1770771941
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Case Western Reserve/ University Hospitals
    • Case Western Reserve/University Hospitals
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
