Overview of Dr. Zachary Gordon, MD

Dr. Zachary Gordon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Gordon works at University Hospital Health System in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH, Westlake, OH, Medina, OH and South Euclid, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.