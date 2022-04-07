See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Charlottesville, VA
Dr. Zachary Gregg, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.8 (6)
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Zachary Gregg, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

Dr. Gregg works at Martha Jefferson Med/Sgcl Assoc, Charlottesville, VA in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Martha Jefferson Hospital
    Martha Jefferson Hospital
500 Martha Jefferson Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22911
(434) 654-5260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colectomy
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anoscopy
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Rectovaginal Fistula
Secondary Malignancies
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux Surgery
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Open
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Biliary Atresia
Bladder Surgery
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sphincterotomy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 07, 2022
    I recently had a great experience when I first visited Dr. Gregg as a follow up from a recent hospitalization. He gave me ample opportunity to ask questions and reassured me with his thoughtful and insightful responses. He not only called me himself to see how I was doing a few days later, but when I began having excruciating pains again and got no help from my regular doctor's office other than a terse email to "make an appointment" I called Dr. Gregg's office where a compassionate nurse listened to my obvious agony and despair and then within an hour I found out Dr. Gregg had called in a prescription for me. I was much relieved after only a couple of doses and have not had recurring pains since I finished the prescription. Dr. Gregg and his office staff receive the highest marks I can give!
    Trish D — Apr 07, 2022
    About Dr. Zachary Gregg, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285836312
    Education & Certifications

    Milton Hershey Medical Center
    BROWN UNIVERSITY
    UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
    Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gregg works at Martha Jefferson Med/Sgcl Assoc, Charlottesville, VA in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Gregg’s profile.

    Dr. Gregg has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gregg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gregg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gregg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

