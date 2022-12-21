Overview of Dr. Zachary Hamby, MD

Dr. Zachary Hamby, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Hamby works at Tri-State Orthopaedics in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Meniscus Surgery and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.