Dr. Zachary Hammons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zachary Hammons, MD
Dr. Zachary Hammons, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hammons works at
Dr. Hammons' Office Locations
1
Catalyst Health Solutions LLC926 W Oakland Ave Ste 206, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 282-3379
2
Ridgeview Pavilion103 North St Ste A, Bristol, VA 24201 Directions (423) 844-6000
3
Bristol Regional Medical Center Psychiatric Unit1 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 844-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Hammons is the best Psychiatrist I've ever experienced. He's very nice and cares about his patients. He always works his hardest to find solutions to your needs. I can always say that when I walk out of his office, that I feel like I've gained some of my life back. There's nothing wrong with meditation being used to help individuals with Major Depression or Anxiety. Sometimes that's the way life revolves when you least expect it, because of an underlying situation. Mental Health is curable.
About Dr. Zachary Hammons, MD
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1073779799
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
