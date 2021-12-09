Overview of Dr. Zachary Hickman, MD

Dr. Zachary Hickman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside and Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Hickman works at Elmhurst Hospital Hematology in Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.