Dr. Zachary Hickman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Hickman, MD
Overview of Dr. Zachary Hickman, MD
Dr. Zachary Hickman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside and Queens Hospital Center.
Dr. Hickman works at
Dr. Hickman's Office Locations
-
1
NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst7901 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 334-2791
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hickman?
I have no idea why it has taken me this long to write this review but, here it is. Dr. Hickman is an amazing neurosurgeon. As a single mom in my 30's hearing I had a brain tumor was terrifying but Dr. Hickman never made me feel like things were hopeless. He reassured me every step of the way. It has now been 2.5 years since my surgery and I am doing really well. Thanks to Dr. Hickman, I am eternally grateful!
About Dr. Zachary Hickman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1376782219
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hickman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hickman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hickman works at
Dr. Hickman has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hickman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.