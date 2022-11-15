Dr. Zachary Hodes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Hodes, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Hodes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Putnam County Hospital.
Dr. Hodes works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Indianapolis Cardiology8333 Naab Rd Ste 420, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 643-9254
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor to patient experience
About Dr. Zachary Hodes, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1750357315
Education & Certifications
- Northside Cardl Pc|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Putnam County Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodes accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodes has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodes.
