Dr. Zachary Hollis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Hollis works at Inova Medical Group - Arrhythmia in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Lansdowne, VA, Leesburg, VA and Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.