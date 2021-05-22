Dr. Zachary Joos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Joos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zachary Joos, MD
Dr. Zachary Joos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Joos works at
Dr. Joos' Office Locations
-
1
Marina Park Plastics16 Central Way, Kirkland, WA 98033 Directions (425) 655-1200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Renton4011 Talbot Rd S Ste 210, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 255-4250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joos?
Dr. Joos is truly a magician?? I had a skin cancer chunk removed from lower eyelid and he took a tiny piece of the upper lid, brought it down around and stitched it in place over the removed section. You would never know anything had been done!! Plus he’s an awesome human being! So quick to respond to my post surgery concerns and calmed down my fears of having this issue by my eye. HIGHLY recommend!!!
About Dr. Zachary Joos, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588954119
Education & Certifications
- Moran Eye Center, University of Utah|Royal Brisbane Hosp|Royal Brisbane Hospital|University Of Utah Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Utah Hospital
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joos works at
Dr. Joos has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Disorders and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joos speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Joos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.