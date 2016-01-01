Dr. King accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zachary King, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zachary King, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fenton, MI.
Michael J. Kirby MD Plc.445 N Fenway Dr, Fenton, MI 48430 Directions (810) 616-7246
- 2 2500 North Rd, Fenton, MI 48430 Directions (810) 616-7246
- Harper University Hospital
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1144503517
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. King has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.