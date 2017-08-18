Dr. Zachary Klett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Klett, MD
Overview of Dr. Zachary Klett, MD
Dr. Zachary Klett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Klett's Office Locations
Eye Center Northeast417 State St Ste 230, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 973-8876
Northern Light Retina Care Bangor885 Union St Ste 130, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 973-4185
Vascular Care Of Maine489 State St, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 973-6670
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Klett was superb. He was professional and does fabulous work.
About Dr. Zachary Klett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1851374938
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klett has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Klett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.