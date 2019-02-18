Overview

Dr. Zachary Leshen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Leshen works at Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka, IN with other offices in Plymouth, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.