Dr. Zachary Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zachary Levine, MD
Dr. Zachary Levine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
-
1
National Capital Neurosurgery3202 Tower Oaks Blvd Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 718-9611
-
2
Virginia Office7115 Leesburg Pike Ste 201, Falls Church, VA 22043 Directions (301) 718-9611
-
3
The Cancer Center At Gaithersburgllc808 W Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Directions (301) 718-9611
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Levine 3 years ago for a third opinion, after being told by a surgeon at Johns Hopkins that I would need two level lumbar fusion. Dr. Levine "cleaned out" one level, using minimally invasive technique, and I was on my way home a few hours later. Drove 3 hours to see him and I couldn't be happier 3 years later!!! Have since sent 2 more friends to see him, 1 needed surgery and is doing great, and the other did not need surgery at all. Thank you Dr. Levine
About Dr. Zachary Levine, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932176849
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Hospital
- Gwumc
- New York University School of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Deep Brain Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levine speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
