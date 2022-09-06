Overview of Dr. Zachary Levine, MD

Dr. Zachary Levine, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at National Capital Neurosurgery in Rockville, MD with other offices in Falls Church, VA and Gaithersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.