Overview of Dr. Zachary Liss, MD

Dr. Zachary Liss, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Liss works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Novi, MI, West Bloomfield, MI, Sterling Heights, MI and Utica, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.