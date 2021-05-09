Overview

Dr. Zachary Luchtefeld, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.



Dr. Luchtefeld works at HSHS Medical Group - Maryville in Maryville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.