See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Zachary McVicker, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Zachary McVicker, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Zachary McVicker, MD

Dr. Zachary McVicker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. 

Dr. McVicker works at Frank Cook, MD in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. McVicker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jupiter Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    2055 Military Trl Ste 204, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 744-9733
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Broken Arm
Hip Arthritis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Broken Arm
Hip Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McVicker?

    Feb 08, 2023
    My visit starting with the OR team, up through the actual surgery, was flawless. I was treated with the utmost, respect, care and kindness that I’ve never received bf in any hospital experience to date. Dr. McVicker is a five star surgeon and I would recommend him and his team without hesitation.
    Anna Marie Fulgenzi — Feb 08, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zachary McVicker, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Zachary McVicker, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McVicker to family and friends

    Dr. McVicker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McVicker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Zachary McVicker, MD.

    About Dr. Zachary McVicker, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770902249
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary McVicker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McVicker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McVicker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McVicker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McVicker works at Frank Cook, MD in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. McVicker’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. McVicker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McVicker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McVicker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McVicker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Zachary McVicker, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.