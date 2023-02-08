Dr. Zachary McVicker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McVicker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary McVicker, MD
Overview of Dr. Zachary McVicker, MD
Dr. Zachary McVicker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL.
Dr. McVicker works at
Dr. McVicker's Office Locations
-
1
Jupiter Orthopedics and Sports Medicine2055 Military Trl Ste 204, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 744-9733Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McVicker?
My visit starting with the OR team, up through the actual surgery, was flawless. I was treated with the utmost, respect, care and kindness that I’ve never received bf in any hospital experience to date. Dr. McVicker is a five star surgeon and I would recommend him and his team without hesitation.
About Dr. Zachary McVicker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1770902249
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McVicker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McVicker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McVicker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McVicker works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McVicker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McVicker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McVicker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McVicker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.