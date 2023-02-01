Dr. Zachary Napier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Napier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Napier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Sierra Spine Institute5 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 120, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 352-0016Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. NaPier and his team do what they say they are going to do. His team is cheerful and caring. Dr. Napier’s diagnosis was spot on. He listened to me and explained what he thought was needed to relieve my pain. After my surgery I was able to stand up straight and walk, day one. The back pain and leg numbness was gone. Eight weeks after surgery and I feel great.
About Dr. Zachary Napier, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Napier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Napier accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Napier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Napier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Napier.
