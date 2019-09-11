See All Podiatric Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Zachary Nellas, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.7 (19)
Charlotte, NC
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Zachary Nellas, DPM

Dr. Zachary Nellas, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Nellas works at Comprehensive Foot & Ankle Center in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nellas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Foot & Ankle Center
    Comprehensive Foot & Ankle Center
2711 Randolph Rd Ste 503, Charlotte, NC 28207
(704) 332-5115

Admitting Hospitals

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    About Dr. Zachary Nellas, DPM

    Podiatric Surgery
    26 years of experience
    English
    1912989849
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Nellas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nellas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nellas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nellas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nellas works at Comprehensive Foot & Ankle Center in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Nellas’s profile.

    Dr. Nellas has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nellas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nellas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nellas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nellas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nellas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

