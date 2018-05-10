Dr. Zachary Newland, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Newland, DPM
Overview of Dr. Zachary Newland, DPM
Dr. Zachary Newland, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Florissant, MO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newland's Office Locations
- 1 4585 Washington St Ste A2, Florissant, MO 63033 Directions (314) 972-1040
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Zachary Newland, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Newland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.