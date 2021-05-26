Dr. Zachary Ogden, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Ogden, DPM
Overview of Dr. Zachary Ogden, DPM
Dr. Zachary Ogden, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Ogden's Office Locations
Dr. Carl Kihm3 Audubon Plaza Dr Ste 320, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 893-1844
- 2 2412 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (502) 893-1844
- 3 912 Wallace Ave, Leitchfield, KY 42754 Directions (502) 893-1844
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Ogden. He is very kind and knowledgeable. He goes above and beyond to explain what the diagnosis is and the treatment plan.
About Dr. Zachary Ogden, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogden accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogden has seen patients for Ankle Fracture, Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.