Dr. Zachary Ogden, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.3 (7)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Zachary Ogden, DPM

Dr. Zachary Ogden, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. 

Dr. Ogden works at Louisville Foot And Ankle Specialists in Louisville, KY with other offices in Elizabethtown, KY and Leitchfield, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ogden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Carl Kihm
    3 Audubon Plaza Dr Ste 320, Louisville, KY 40217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 893-1844
  2. 2
    2412 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 893-1844
  3. 3
    912 Wallace Ave, Leitchfield, KY 42754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 893-1844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Fracture
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Hammer Toe
Ankle Fracture
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Hammer Toe

Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 26, 2021
    I love Dr. Ogden. He is very kind and knowledgeable. He goes above and beyond to explain what the diagnosis is and the treatment plan.
    Deborah — May 26, 2021
    About Dr. Zachary Ogden, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548499551
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Ogden, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ogden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ogden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ogden has seen patients for Ankle Fracture, Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

