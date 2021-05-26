Overview of Dr. Zachary Ogden, DPM

Dr. Zachary Ogden, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY.



Dr. Ogden works at Louisville Foot And Ankle Specialists in Louisville, KY with other offices in Elizabethtown, KY and Leitchfield, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.